Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Cadence Bank NA

Cadence Bank NA decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.1% of Cadence Bank NA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $247,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the first quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 60,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.5% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 51,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.85.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,630,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,188,139. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.16 and a 200-day moving average of $76.59. The stock has a market cap of $195.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $86.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

