-$3.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) will announce earnings of ($3.91) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($4.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($3.79). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($3.75) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($15.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.70) to ($14.67). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($14.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($16.62) to ($12.53). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.58) by ($0.14).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.89.

NASDAQ MDGL traded down $3.18 on Wednesday, hitting $80.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,068. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $78.51 and a 52-week high of $142.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviva PLC increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 10,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 21,301 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $487,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $9,654,000. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

