Hemenway Trust Co LLC Trims Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC cut its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 2.6% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 33,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the second quarter valued at $233,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the second quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA grew its stake in Chubb by 5.0% during the second quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 3,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

CB traded up $0.44 on Monday, reaching $183.46. 1,755,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,924,671. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $111.93 and a one year high of $187.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.39. The company has a market cap of $80.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,944 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.20, for a total value of $548,172.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,992,927.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total transaction of $5,598,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,908,602.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,911 shares of company stock worth $9,960,781 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Argus raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.06.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.