Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,579 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 104.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 105.5% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 87.0% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $210.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $211.93 and a 200-day moving average of $222.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.73 and a 1 year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

