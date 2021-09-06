Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,579 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 104.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 97.3% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 14,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.6% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.7% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $210.37 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.73 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.93 and a 200-day moving average of $222.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $115.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a $1.11 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.68%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.80.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

