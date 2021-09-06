Level Four Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 24,840.7% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 2,692,486 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 45.4% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 918,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $692,443,000 after purchasing an additional 286,678 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,424,066,000 after purchasing an additional 147,821 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,772,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 206.3% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $121,272,000 after acquiring an additional 108,322 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLK traded down $9.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $937.28. 418,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $531.39 and a 1-year high of $959.89. The stock has a market cap of $142.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $899.07 and a 200-day moving average of $836.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Argus increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $953.31.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

