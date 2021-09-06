Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ earnings. Maverix Metals also reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maverix Metals will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Maverix Metals.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 67.36%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their target price on Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $8.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.39.

NYSE:MMX traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.91. The company had a trading volume of 7,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,996. Maverix Metals has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.31. The firm has a market cap of $716.10 million, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Maverix Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Maverix Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Maverix Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Maverix Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Maverix Metals by 29.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

