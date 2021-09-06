Hancock Whitney Corp Grows Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 105.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 77,145 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $10,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,723,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,060,854,000 after buying an additional 13,539,799 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 88.5% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,362,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $713,530,000 after buying an additional 4,864,272 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,718,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,500,000 after buying an additional 3,918,666 shares during the period. Sarissa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $174,332,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 40.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,677,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $560,823,000 after buying an additional 2,519,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.74.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,174,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,362,609. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $73.34. The stock has a market cap of $90.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

