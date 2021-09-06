Aleph.im Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.18 Million (ALEPH)

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aleph.im has a total market capitalization of $28.67 million and $1.18 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aleph.im coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000508 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aleph.im Profile

Aleph.im is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,458,420 coins. Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im . Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im . Aleph.im’s official message board is medium.com/aleph-im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

Buying and Selling Aleph.im

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aleph.im should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aleph.im using one of the exchanges listed above.

