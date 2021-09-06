Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 655 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,780 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.08% of PulteGroup worth $11,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PHM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PulteGroup by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,216,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,374,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,016 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 836.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,791,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,358 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1,638.8% during the 1st quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 1,063,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,635 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,115,000 after acquiring an additional 963,338 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3,427.9% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 653,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,259,000 after acquiring an additional 634,780 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Shares of PHM stock traded down $0.81 on Monday, hitting $53.39. 2,156,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,771,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $63.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.43.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.77.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.