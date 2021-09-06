Brokerages Set FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Target Price at GBX 81.60

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 81.60 ($1.07).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.85) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Friday, May 21st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get FirstGroup alerts:

In related news, insider Peter Lynas acquired 60,000 shares of FirstGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £51,600 ($67,415.73). Also, insider Jane Ann Lodge acquired 15,000 shares of FirstGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of £13,050 ($17,049.91). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 75,554 shares of company stock worth $6,512,114.

FGP stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Friday, reaching GBX 90 ($1.18). 756,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,848,734. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 85.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 85.66. FirstGroup has a twelve month low of GBX 35.69 ($0.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 101.30 ($1.32). The firm has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 13.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.84.

FirstGroup Company Profile

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.