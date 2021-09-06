Hancock Whitney Corp Increases Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 383.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 882,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 699,907 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $15,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 1,517.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FHN traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,935,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,702,929. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.51. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.63 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

In related news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $355,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FHN. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

