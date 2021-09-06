Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 1,323 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.17% of Deckers Outdoor worth $18,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.6% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.0% in the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

In related news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.36, for a total transaction of $653,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,557,088.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $193,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,272.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,303 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,416 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DECK stock traded up $3.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $410.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,128. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $192.58 and a 1 year high of $444.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $409.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $359.89.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $504.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.23 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DECK. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.14.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.