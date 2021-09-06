Hancock Whitney Corp Has $20.57 Million Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. Tenet Healthcare makes up 0.7% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $20,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 18.2% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 8.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 79,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $136,542.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hacker sold 11,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $804,712.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,632 shares of company stock worth $6,170,977. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

THC stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,996. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 2.61. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $76.15.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.71.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

