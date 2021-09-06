Brokerages Set TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Target Price at $15.07

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.07.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC upped their price target on TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

TransAlta stock remained flat at $$9.89 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,331. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.61. TransAlta has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0361 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.84%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,379,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,667,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TransAlta by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 436,031 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

