The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 208.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 34,951 shares during the period. The Sherwin-Williams comprises 2.1% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $14,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 202.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $851,449,000 after buying an additional 2,314,238 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 187.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,234,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $881,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,675 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 306.0% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,013,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $548,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,566 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 183.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,285,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $350,188,000 after purchasing an additional 832,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 191.9% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,173,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $319,844,000 after purchasing an additional 771,757 shares during the last quarter. 30.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.96.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total value of $44,932,838.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,251 shares in the company, valued at $125,174,878.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Peter J. Ippolito sold 12,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.42, for a total transaction of $3,746,983.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,997.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 215,647 shares of company stock worth $62,728,598 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW opened at $307.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $80.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $310.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $290.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.35.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.