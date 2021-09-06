Puzo Michael J Increases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Puzo Michael J raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,785,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Honeywell International by 3.2% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 49,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at $451,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 27,793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 21.3% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 18,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

HON stock opened at $228.36 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.85 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $157.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.80.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

In other news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

