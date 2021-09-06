Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) is Bp Plc’s 10th Largest Position

Bp Plc raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 62,034 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 1.3% of Bp Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bp Plc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $30,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

TSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price target for the company. Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.72.

TSM stock traded up $3.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $123.97. The company had a trading volume of 10,369,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,486,140. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $76.17 and a 52 week high of $142.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.30 and a 200 day moving average of $117.93. The company has a market cap of $642.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4941 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.59%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

