Commerce Bank Has $47.33 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 335,629 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $47,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total value of $184,299,030.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,307,049.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 791,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total transaction of $110,768,314.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,991,370.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,611,980 shares of company stock worth $3,588,747,347 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.59.

WMT traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $149.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,737,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,300,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $418.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

