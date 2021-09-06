Commerce Bank Purchases 283,462 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 606,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283,462 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $51,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 54,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.77.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.65. 3,300,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,170,628. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $89.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $126.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

