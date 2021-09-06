Navellier & Associates Inc Has $9.27 Million Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Bio-Techne comprises approximately 1.4% of Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $9,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TECH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 869.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,442,000 after buying an additional 9,472 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth $431,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth $554,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 61.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

TECH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $572.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.91.

Bio-Techne stock traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $513.09. 7,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.35. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $228.66 and a fifty-two week high of $521.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.86, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $473.04 and its 200-day moving average is $428.70.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 22.34%.

In related news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 3,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.95, for a total transaction of $1,676,835.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,648.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 12,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.67, for a total value of $5,619,975.66. Insiders sold a total of 54,866 shares of company stock worth $25,591,867 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.