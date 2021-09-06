NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 393 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

NTV Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,487 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $364,127,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,796 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,111,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,281,936 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $370,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,755 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $330,344,000 after purchasing an additional 892,082 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $2,874,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at $8,866,648.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050 in the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle stock opened at $90.00 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $54.87 and a twelve month high of $91.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.04.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

