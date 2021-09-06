Level Four Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,243 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Twitter by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 548 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

TWTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist increased their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $64.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a PE ratio of 137.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.10 and a twelve month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. Twitter’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $284,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $96,691.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,388 shares of company stock worth $5,640,088 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.