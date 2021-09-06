Crumly & Associates Inc. Acquires 893 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 53.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,641,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $479,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,217 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 331.4% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $121,155,000 after acquiring an additional 512,609 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,601,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,198,584,000 after acquiring an additional 421,493 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 601,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,190,000 after purchasing an additional 297,564 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 453.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 332,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,540,000 after purchasing an additional 272,200 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GD stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $202.46. 881,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,101. The firm has a market cap of $56.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.28. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $129.17 and a 1 year high of $202.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

GD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.67.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

