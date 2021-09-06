Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 9,812 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,812 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for 1.1% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $81,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth $31,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LH shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.52.

Shares of NYSE LH traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $306.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $291.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.45. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $171.18 and a 52 week high of $309.28.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. Analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

