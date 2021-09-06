Crumly & Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in LKQ in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in LKQ by 268.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their target price on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LKQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

Shares of LKQ traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,016,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,910. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $26.73 and a 1-year high of $53.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.66.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

