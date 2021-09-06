Crumly & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOC. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $365.93. The company had a trading volume of 379,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,220. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $379.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $58.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.86.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

NOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Seaport Global Securities raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.10.

In related news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

