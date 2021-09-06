Crumly & Associates Inc. Acquires 3,385 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 3.6% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $7,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,696,000 after buying an additional 1,340,344 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at $336,014,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at $239,769,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,151,000 after buying an additional 473,229 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,959.0% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 458,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,371,000 after buying an additional 452,127 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $275.70. 1,047,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,565. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $175.98 and a 12 month high of $277.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $269.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

