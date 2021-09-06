Hush (HUSH) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $549.00

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. Hush has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $549.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hush has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.02 or 0.00335102 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.47 or 0.00159726 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.16 or 0.00205610 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005437 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000659 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

