renBTC (RENBTC) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.00 Million

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 6th. During the last week, renBTC has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. renBTC has a market capitalization of $811.46 million and $8.00 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renBTC coin can now be bought for about $51,617.27 or 0.99972589 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00069024 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003172 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00016595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.54 or 0.00148233 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00048168 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.75 or 0.00795552 BTC.

renBTC Profile

renBTC (CRYPTO:RENBTC) is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 15,721 coins. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for renBTC is renproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

Buying and Selling renBTC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

