Neurotoken (NTK) Price Tops $0.0376

Neurotoken (CURRENCY:NTK) traded up 14.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. Neurotoken has a market capitalization of $2.97 million and approximately $218.00 worth of Neurotoken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Neurotoken has traded 10% higher against the dollar. One Neurotoken coin can currently be bought for about $0.0376 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00069006 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003160 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00016989 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.85 or 0.00144835 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00048244 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $409.71 or 0.00792835 BTC.

Neurotoken Profile

Neurotoken (NTK) is a coin. Neurotoken’s total supply is 99,987,500 coins and its circulating supply is 78,906,618 coins. Neurotoken’s official Twitter account is @neuromation_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neurotoken is /r/Neuromation . Neurotoken’s official website is neuromation.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Neuromation is a technology platform that creates synthetic learning environments for deep learning of neural networks. These simulations are then used for training better algorithms. The team is building a platform of distributed computing for creating artificial worlds where AI algorithms are trained on simulated sensory input. These synthetic worlds also have a virtually infinite supply of perfectly labelled training data. “

