Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the lowest is ($0.52). Altisource Portfolio Solutions posted earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 91.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($2.61) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.01) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 854.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 158.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 9,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASPS traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.34. 108,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,921. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.53. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $14.76.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

