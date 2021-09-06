Patientory (PTOY) Market Cap Hits $1.37 Million

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 6th. Patientory has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and $9,165.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patientory coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Patientory has traded up 4.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Patientory Profile

Patientory (CRYPTO:PTOY) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Patientory’s official website is patientory.com . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Patientory Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patientory should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

