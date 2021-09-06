DATA (DTA) Trading 14.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. One DATA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DATA has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. DATA has a total market capitalization of $8.01 million and $784,113.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00069006 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003160 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00016989 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.85 or 0.00144835 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00048244 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $409.71 or 0.00792835 BTC.

DATA Coin Profile

DATA is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . The official website for DATA is data.eco

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

DATA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

