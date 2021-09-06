Insider Selling: Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) Director Brian S. Peccarelli sold 20,000 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.94, for a total transaction of C$3,078,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,420,851.43.

Brian S. Peccarelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Brian S. Peccarelli acquired 24,934 shares of Thomson Reuters stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$152.28 per share, with a total value of C$3,796,829.84.

TRI stock traded down C$1.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$148.81. The stock had a trading volume of 390,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,047. The firm has a market cap of C$73.79 billion and a PE ratio of 8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of C$98.68 and a 12-month high of C$151.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$135.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$121.62.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRI. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters to C$144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters to C$148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$155.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$147.14.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

