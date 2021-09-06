Celo Dollar Tops 1-Day Volume of $341,790.00 (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. One Celo Dollar coin can currently be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00001972 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $59.40 million and $341,790.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Celo Dollar has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Celo Dollar Coin Profile

Celo Dollar (CRYPTO:CUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 58,297,060 coins. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

