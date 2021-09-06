ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 1,700 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $20,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,600,000. Level Four Financial LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 32.9% in the second quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg purchased a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 71.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $712.63.

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $8.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $610.71. 1,030,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,559. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $615.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $609.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $292.28 and a 12-month high of $673.80. The firm has a market cap of $86.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,964 shares of company stock valued at $9,423,010. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

