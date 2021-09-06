CCLA Investment Management Ltd Increases Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.10% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $70,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,299,000 after buying an additional 84,088 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $159.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,078,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,389. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.11 and a 1-year high of $159.98.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a $0.535 dividend. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 43.06%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.32.

In related news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

