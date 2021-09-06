Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Position Raised by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 11.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 16,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

VYM traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,718. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.05. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $108.71.

