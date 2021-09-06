Proem Advisors LLC Invests $5.36 Million in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Proem Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,364,000. Square makes up approximately 4.2% of Proem Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Square during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Square by 178.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Square by 41.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Square during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.98, for a total value of $45,596,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,824 shares in the company, valued at $871,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total transaction of $2,128,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 405,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,274,450.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 685,874 shares of company stock valued at $167,732,740 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SQ. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Square from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.85.

NYSE SQ traded up $3.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $269.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,908,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,583,002. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.00 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The company has a market cap of $124.00 billion, a PE ratio of 236.62, a P/E/G ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.78.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

