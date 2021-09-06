Regal Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,230 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB opened at $116.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.83. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $114.91 and a 1 year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

