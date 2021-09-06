Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,271 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,973,095,000 after purchasing an additional 404,120 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,262,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,518,715,000 after purchasing an additional 167,974 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 39.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,864,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,297 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,992,305,000 after purchasing an additional 343,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,607,130 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,409,310,000 after purchasing an additional 134,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total transaction of $751,937.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,142,173.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total transaction of $2,950,029.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,721 shares in the company, valued at $13,047,216.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,209 shares of company stock worth $60,635,912. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $733.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $685.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $667.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $329.88 and a one year high of $900.40. The firm has a market cap of $726.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 382.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $602.16.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

