Bellevue Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,749 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,388 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.1% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 298,191 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,804,000 after buying an additional 18,502 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 11,109 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $18,921,000. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,902. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSCO. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

CSCO traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.42. 9,735,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,092,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.70. The company has a market cap of $250.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.