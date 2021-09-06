ClariVest Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,947 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,614 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $12,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 41.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 4.2% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

DHI stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,419,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.28 and a 200 day moving average of $91.16. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.32 and a fifty-two week high of $106.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Several analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.44.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

