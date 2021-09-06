Hudock Inc. Raises Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Hudock Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 34,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apriem Advisors raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 3,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.09.

Shares of D opened at $78.38 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $86.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.00.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

