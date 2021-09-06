Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 0.7% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $381.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,624,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,975,289. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $260.11 and a fifty-two week high of $382.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $365.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

