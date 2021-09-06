Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $9.03 Million Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,337 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $9,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 55I LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 44.8% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,143,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,738,000 after acquiring an additional 354,079 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,143,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 539,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,272,000 after buying an additional 22,244 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 322,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,126,000 after buying an additional 8,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $7,485,000.

PTLC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.73. The stock had a trading volume of 47,708 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.58 and its 200-day moving average is $36.68.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.