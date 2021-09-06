Model N (NYSE:MODN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.450-$0.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $192.50 million-$193 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $189.56 million.Model N also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.090-$0.110 EPS.

Shares of MODN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,689. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.40 and a beta of 0.96. Model N has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $48.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.44 and a 200 day moving average of $36.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Model N had a negative net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $51.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Model N will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MODN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.20.

In other Model N news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $180,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $32,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,382.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,367 shares of company stock worth $936,894. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Model N stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Model N were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

About Model N

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

