Hemenway Trust Co LLC Buys Shares of 18,700 Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2021

Hemenway Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of DFUS stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,193. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.25. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $45.75 and a 12-month high of $49.77.

