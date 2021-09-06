CCLA Investment Management Ltd Trims Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 775,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115,138 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.5% of CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $120,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,440,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,896,852,000 after purchasing an additional 925,022 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,834,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,555 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,434,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,633,113,000 after purchasing an additional 602,639 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,649,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,295,649,000 after purchasing an additional 178,676 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,424,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,812 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $159.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,961,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,857,886. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.59. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.38 and a 12-month high of $167.44. The firm has a market cap of $476.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

